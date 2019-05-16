Major road closures in Calgary this long weekend; what you need to know

The City of Calgary will be using this May long weekend to get some road work done, including along major routes like Anderson Road, Macleod Trail and Memorial Drive.

Among the projects planned, the city will be working at the intersection of Anderson Road and 24 Street S.W. and closing it down to most traffic. In a news release issued Thursday, officials said work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 17 and continue until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21. They warn access through the area will be “heavily restricted” with some temporary measures set up to alleviate the delays, including temporary U-turn lanes. Pedestrian access will still be available at that intersection, however, bus routes will be detoured.

READ MORE: Flood forecast: What does 2019 look like for Calgary?

Complicating matters in the area for alternate routes include ongoing water work currently underway at 24 Street S.W. and ongoing construction on 14 Street, Glenmore Trail, 90 Avenue and Southland Trail.

The city said they will not add additional lane closures onto any of those projects near Anderson and 24 Street S.W. during the long weekend.

Macleod Trail

Northbound Macleod Trail is scheduled to be reduced to one lane between 18 Avenue and 14 Avenue S.W. to finish utility work in the area. Work is expected to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and continue until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21. However, the city said this project is weather-dependent.

Bow Trail

As a part of the Bow Trail widening project, both Bow Trail and 85 Street will see full closures for part of the weekend. Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, Bow Trail will be closed between Old Banff Coach Road and 85 Street S.W., and 85 Street S.W. will be closed between Wentworth Drive and Strathlea Avenue/Aspenshire Drive.

Downtown

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 5 Street S.W. will be closed between 13 Avenue and 14 Avenue S.W. for underground utility work.

As of 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17 until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 6 Avenue will be closed between 8 Street and 9 Street S.W. and 9 Street will also be closed between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue S.W. for LRT track maintenance.

READ MORE: Major construction to hit Calgary roads this spring and summer

Meanwhile, 11 Avenue will be closed between 10 Street and 11 Street S.W. for a water valve repair as of 6 a.m. on Saturday May, 18 and 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20.

Downtown CTrain service

Calgary Transit is warning that all downtown CTrain stations will be closed over the long weekend due to maintenance work.

#CTRiders #BlueLine #RedLine Sat, May 18 – Mon, May 20. Over the May long weekend, all downtown CTrain stations will be closed due to maintenance work. Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service in the downtown core. https://t.co/zJaWFORP47 pic.twitter.com/7C9pxC1lbW — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) May 16, 2019

For more information on CTrain delays and closures, click here.

Memorial Drive

Lane closures will be set up in both directions along Memorial Drive west of 10 Street N.W. from 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 for deep utility installations.

Barlow Trail

Barlow Trail will be closed between 50 Avenue and 61 Avenue S.E. from 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 20 for CP Rail track repair work.

For more information on road closures in Calgary, click here.