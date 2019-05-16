Police investigating discovery of human remains in New Minas

Kings District RCMP received a report Thursday of human remains found near the end of Jones Rd. in New Minas, N.S.

At 10 a.m, RCMP members attended the area and were able to retrieve the remains of a male individual from the Cornwallis River.

The RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and an autopsy will be conducted.

The remains have not been positively identified.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Kings District RCMP in conjunction with the Kentville Police Service.