3 local businesses recognized at Hamilton/Halton 1Awards

QReserve, AmandaSteene Cosmetics and Dolled Up Desserts are the big winners at the eighth annual Hamilton/Halton 1Awards.
All three were awarded professional in-kind services on Thursday, while QReserve also took home the top prize of $25,000.
This year’s winners competed as part of a group of 10 finalists who presented their current business states and ideas about future growth.
Hamilton-based QReserve provides software platforms that help people access tools and resources.
Dolled Up Desserts, also based in Hamilton, sells gluten-free and vegan treats.
AmandaSteene Cosmetics customizes makeup for its clients, both at its Burlington storefront and online.
Since the program’s inception, FirstOntario and its 1Awards partners have invested more than $1.3 million into Hamilton, Halton and Niagara’s small business landscape.
