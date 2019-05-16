Hamilton police release photo of bank robbery suspect

Hamilton police have released the photo of a suspect in connection with several reported robberies in southern Ontario.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been involved in separate bank robberies in Hamilton, London and Richmond Hill.

They say on Dec. 31, 2018, the Royal Bank on Queenston Road in Hamilton was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men, who were able to escape with a quantity of cash.

Later that same day, another gunpoint robbery took place at a Scotiabank in London, with suspects matching the descriptions from the earlier robbery.

On Feb. 15, 2019, police were able to link the same suspects to another armed robbery at a Scotiabank on Bathurst Street in Richmond Hill.

Investigators now believe the two men are responsible for several other bank robberies between London to Newmarket from December 2018 to March 2019.

The first suspect is described as 16 to 21 years of age, five-foot-seven to five-foot-11 inches tall, with a slim build and medium complexion.

He was wearing black-rimmed reading glasses, a black mask and a grey Roots sweater.

Police have yet to release a description of the second suspect.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into these crimes, you are asked to contact Det. Frank De Vuono by calling 905-546-8937 or Det.-Const. Patrick Cole at 905-546-8936.

HPS is looking for public assistance with the identity of a male involved in multiple Southern Ontario bank robberies. Call (905)546-8936 if you have information. https://t.co/dAiecjFFZS #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/PVSbEV3Qwi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 16, 2019