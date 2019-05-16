One suspect turns himself in, Winnipeg police looking for second man in connection with March robbery

Winnipeg police are still looking for one suspect believed to be involved in the March robbery of a 54-year-old near Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The victim’s bank card had been used at a number of businesses in the area, and police initially released images of two male suspects.

One of those suspects turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. The man, 43, has been arrested for two counts of ‘use of credit card’, but wasn’t charged for the robbery. He was released on a promise to appear.

The second suspect is still unknown, and police are looking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

