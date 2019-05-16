Man and woman accused of thefts at LCBOs in Peterborough County

A man and woman face theft charges following a shoplifting complaint at an LCBO store in Norwood on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say a man and woman entered the LCBO on Highway 7 in the village east of Peterborough and allegedly stole a bottle of whiskey.

READ MORE: Toronto developer named new LCBO chair by Ontario government

The pair then left the store and the area in a car which was travelling westbound on Highway 7.

OPP eventually located the vehicle and the suspects were arrested.

Police say further investigation revealed that the suspects are allegedly connected to previous thefts from LCBO stores in the area.

Morell Graham, 51, of Oshawa, and Kayrangay Samuels, 52, of Peterborough, are both charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 11.

WATCH: Good Samaritan speaks about brazen theft at Toronto LCBO