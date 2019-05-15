Youth arrested in St. Catharines after allegedly stabbing another teen

A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges after a weekend altercation led to a stabbing in St. Catharines, according to police.

Investigators with Niagara police say a 17-year-old male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation with several youths near Manchester Ave and Haig Street, late Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the incident was targeted. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats to cause death.

The youth will face a judge in a bail hearing on Thursday in St. Catharines.

The 16-year-old male is not being identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

