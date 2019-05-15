Orillia bylaw banning smoking, vaping on municipal property takes effect

A bylaw prohibiting smoking and vaping tobacco and cannabis outside on Orillia city property came into effect on Wednesday.

“This bylaw seeks to strike a balance between the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada and Orillia opting into its sale, with the desire of people to have access to smoke-free public spaces,” Orillia mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“Orillia is not the first municipality to introduce this type of [bylaw] and we are certainly focusing on educating the public as we begin enforcement.”

Smoking and vaping tobacco and cannabis has been prohibited on all municipal properties, including city parks, trails, beaches, docks, piers, parking lots and properties leased from the city.

The bylaw also prohibits smoking and vaping on or within vehicles and boats on city-owned or leased property.

Council approved the following exemptions to the bylaw:

On a sidewalk within the municipal road allowance

On a boat containing sleeping, cooking and toilet facilities that is moored on a city-owned or leased water lot

On a campsite in a park if the site was approved by the City of Orillia for a special event

People who possess cannabis for medical purposes and can provide necessary documentation

The designated smoking area at 2 Hunter Valley Rd. and the Stephen Leacock Museum, subject to getting a permit during special events

The city has hired a part-time bylaw enforcement office to help enforce the new bylaw.

