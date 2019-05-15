New cancer support centre soon to be opened in southeast Calgary

It’s been years in the making: the southeast Calgary community of Seton will soon be home to an incredibly needed cancer support centre.

Wellspring is set to unveil its second facility to the public. It is halfway through construction.

The new support centre for cancer patients will have a library, a yoga studio, an art space and a community kitchen. Wellspring’s executive director, Patti Morris, is excited about the progress.

“The first time we got to walk through these doors, it literally took my breath away,” Morris said.

Wellspring offers programming to cancer survivors and their families as they navigate a life-altering diagnosis. The home is built with the highest wellness standards. They took member feedback to make the building the safest it can be.

“Every product is non-carcinogenic.

“We explored the light cause that’s good for health and we have inviting staircase, encouraging people to use the stairs,” Morris said. “We have designed a building that is about their wellness.”

Treena Bray survived breast and brain cancer and is looking forward to spending time in the new space.

“You can see the beauty of it just with the bones inside — it’s gorgeous,” Bray said.

The wife and mother of two beat breast cancer only to have it spread to her brain just months after she celebrated being cancer free. But through it all, she’s had Wellspring.

“There are some things in life you didn’t know you need until they’re given to you,” Bray said.

“I wouldn’t want to have cancer, nobody would want to have cancer, but I sure am thankful I have been led to Wellspring… It’s been so life enriching.”

The new facility will bear the name of Randy O’Dell, a successful businessman, who wanted to leave a lasting legacy. He donated $4 million to the home. Wellspring is still hoping to raise $1 million more.