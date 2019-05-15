Kelowna Secondary School latest to host measles, mumps, rubella catch-up clinic

Okanagan students are receiving shots as part of B.C.’s Measles Immunization Catch-Up Program.

Since April first, letters have gone out to half a million families across B.C. with school age children identified as not immunized or under immunized.

“We have a system, a record system that records all of the immunizations for students and we were able to go into the system and pull out all of the students that don’t have it,” Tannis Anderson, IH Manager for Public Health said.

More than 55 students at Kelowna Secondary School clinic rolled up their sleeves for the measles, mumps and rubella shot on Wednesday.

It’s one of more than 400 school clinics being held across the Interior Health Region through the end of the school year.

The Measles Immunization Catch-Up Program is the province’s response to outbreaks in B.C. and around the world.

“My understanding is there have been two cases in Interior Health, but there have been no cases within the central Okanagan,” Anderson said.

There are currently no active confirmed cases of measles in the Interior Health region.

At the same time school clinics are being held, adults are also being encouraged to check their immunization records.

Records can usually be found by calling the public health centre in the region where a person grew up.

Anyone without records is considered not immunized and is encouraged to get vaccinated.

Public Health Centres within Interior Health are staffed for by-appointment or drop-in immunizations.

Pharmacies also offer MMR vaccinations, but it’s best to call ahead to make sure the vaccine is in stock.

