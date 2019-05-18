DRPS Marine Unit reminds boaters to stay safe for May long weekend

The Durham police marine unit is asking boaters to take extra safety precautions for the May long weekend.

“Everybody wants to get out,” said Const. Ken Boone. “This is the unofficial kick-off to summer.”

Last year, marine unit police officers issued nearly 300 tickets to those who failed to have proper safety equipment.

This year, they hope people will be better prepared.

“Have a whistle, have a throw line,” Boone said. “Make sure your life jackets are in good shape and they fit everybody.”

Boaters also agree that water safety is a top priority.

“I’m always really prepared with safety gear. You have to be prepared for anything,” said Scott Gootch, a yacht owner who was at the Whitby marina.

Officers like Boone are also reminding the public not to drink and boat.

“Leave the booze and the recreational pharmaceuticals at home,” Boone said.

For non-emergencies, the DRPS marine unit can be reached at 905-579-1520.