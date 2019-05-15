London police arrest woman facing 36 charges

UPDATE: Police say Allana Theresa Lebars was arrested at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

London police are asking the public for a helping hand as they search for a woman facing 36 charges, including a number of thefts and frauds.

On May 6, police say a woman entered a gym on Wellington Road South at around 6:45 p.m.

Upon entering, the woman advised staff that she had left an item in the gym’s change room and was then escorted to that area of the building, according to police.

A short time later, when the woman was exiting, police say a staff member asked her sign into the gym’s visitor log. Police say the woman then fled the building before entering a vehicle waiting outside.

Police also say that three gym-goers reported to staff that their lockers had been broken into and that various items had been stolen.

Allana Theresa Lebars, 37, of no fixed address is facing 36 offences, five of which have been charged by way of warrant.

The three dozen charges include theft-related offences, a breach of probation and a number of alleged frauds.

