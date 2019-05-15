Blue Bombers sign two more draft picks on the opening of rookie camp

Just a few hours ahead of the start of rookie camp at the U of M Subway Soccer Practice Field on the U of M campus, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have now signed all of their “healthy” 2019 CFL draft picks.

Drew Desjarlais of the University of Windsor, an offensive lineman who the Bombers selected fourth overall nearly two weeks ago and University of Mount Allison wide receiver Malik Richards who was Winnipeg’s fifth round pick have both been signed.

University of Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo was the fifth overall pick in the draft and remains unsigned, as he is also recovering from knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL and MCL last October.

Desjarlais attended a couple of NFL free agent mini camps over the past week – trying to land a second look from the NY Giants and NY Jets.

In addition to Desjarlais and Richards, GM Kyle Walters has also inked:

National defensive back Payton Hall (Saskatchewan), International defensive back Elijah Battle (West Virginia), International receiver Chris Hubert (Fayetteville State)

International offensive lineman Delroy Baker (Indiana), International quarterback Sean McGuire (Western Illinois), International kicker Gabriel Amavizca Ortiz

International linebacker Manuel Hernandez-Reyes, International defensive back Sergio Schiaffino Perez, and International linebacker Thiadric Hansen

Battle, Hubert, and McGuire attended the Blue Bombers free agent camp in Florida last month. Ortiz, Hernandez-Reyes, and Perez were the Bombers selections in the CFL-LFA draft back in mid-January.

Hansen was Winnipeg’s pick in the April 11 European draft.

