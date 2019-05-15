Firefighters rescue two people dangling from Oklahoma City skyscraper

Fire crews have rescued two people stuck in what appears to be window washing lift that got caught in high winds in Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City at around 7:45 a.m. local time.

The Oklahoma City Fire department said on Twitter that the basket was secured as of 8:25 a.m., and the two window washers were safe by 8:49 a.m.

UPDATE: Firefighters have successfully rescued the two window washers. EMSA and OKCFD are assessing the victims for potential injuries now. BF 8:49 am pic.twitter.com/zgxVkH6Fjz — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

The lift could be seen swinging wildly at the top of the 50-storey tower – even hitting the sides of the building.

Officials are asking residents to stay away from the building due to the possibility of falling debris.

Firefighters told the Oklahoman newspaper that the lift malfunctioned.

