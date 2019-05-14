Winnipeg police seek B.C. man for multiple drug offences

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man from British Columbia in connection with a massive drug seizure.

Police said a raid on a Riverbend home on April 11 led to the seizure of a kilogram of cocaine, 6.5 ounces of marijuana, 28 grams of suspected heroin, nine pounds of what police believe to be a cutting agent, as well as $114,000 in cash, high-end jewelry, and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man turned himself in May 9 and has been arrested on a number of drug charges. He was released on a promise to appear.

Police are now trying to find Richard Brass, 33, of Burnaby, B.C.

READ MORE: Cops bust duo for cocaine, meth in Sturgeon Creek and Wolseley

Brass is described as 5’8″, 200 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He may have a dragon tattoo on his chest and tattoos of a grim reaper and a woman on his upper left arm.

Police have issued a warrant for Brass for possessing cocaine, heroin and cannabis, all for the purpose of trafficking, as well as for possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Guns and Gang Unit at 204-986-8430 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Have any info on the whereabouts of Richard Brass, a 33-year-old male? Brass is currently wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, as well as other charges. Pls contact the Guns & Gangs Unit at 204-986-8430 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). More: https://t.co/hC6xkT652u pic.twitter.com/aibjtCmEbo — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 14, 2019

WATCH: Police reveal drugs, cash and cutting agent used in Winnipeg drug trafficking