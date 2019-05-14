Canada
May 14, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated: May 14, 2019 12:55 pm

OPP officers, civilian employees get salary increase in new four-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – Ontario Provincial Police officers and civilian employees with the force will see their salaries increase under a new four-year contract reached through arbitration.

Officers will receive an approximate two per cent raise per year over the life of contract.

Civilians working for the service will receive approximately a one per cent wage increase each year over the same term.

The wage increase was awarded by an arbitrator late last month, with the term ranging from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The arbitration decision also eliminates any annual or per visit cap for coverage of psychological or social worker services.

The contract comes as the province says it plans to cut the overall OPP budget by about $46 million this year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

