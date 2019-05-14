OPP officers, civilian employees get salary increase in new four-year deal

TORONTO – Ontario Provincial Police officers and civilian employees with the force will see their salaries increase under a new four-year contract reached through arbitration.

Officers will receive an approximate two per cent raise per year over the life of contract.

Civilians working for the service will receive approximately a one per cent wage increase each year over the same term.

The wage increase was awarded by an arbitrator late last month, with the term ranging from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The arbitration decision also eliminates any annual or per visit cap for coverage of psychological or social worker services.

The contract comes as the province says it plans to cut the overall OPP budget by about $46 million this year.