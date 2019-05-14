‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot trailer: The gang’s all here in ‘BH90210’

Are you ready to head back to Beverly Hills, 90210?

Returning this August with a brand-new look, the gang is all here for the six-part Fox reboot BH90210: Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris are all signed on and, by the looks of it, raring to go.

In the teaser trailer, each of the actors hears the iconic 90210 theme song in various ways during their differing morning routines as they head to the first table read of the show.

The full cast gathers around the table armed with a script for the pilot. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much of substance about the show, it’s fun to see the whole gang back again — minus the late Luke Perry, who died in early March. (The actor hadn’t signed onto the reboot prior to his death.)

According to show descriptions, the original cast members have returned to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?” teased Fox.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran from 1990 to 2000 on Fox and was a defining show of the era. It spawned two other spinoff series, Melrose Place and the short-lived Models, Inc. The original reboot 90210 ran from 2008 to 2013.

BH90210 premieres on August 7, 2019 at 9 p.m. on Fox. As of this writing, it’s not known which channel in Canada will air the show.