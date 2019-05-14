Peterborough man faces drug charges after two-vehicle collision
A Peterborough man is facing drug charges following a motor-vehicle collision investigation on Saturday.
Peterborough police around 9:30 p.m. responded to a two-vehicle collision at Hunter and Aylmer streets.
Police say that after an investigation, one of the drivers was found in possession of an amount of cocaine and a heroin/fentanyl mixture.
Ryan Richard Demorest, 33, of St. Lukes Avenue, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin, fentanyl and cocaine).
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.
