Peterborough man faces drug charges after two-vehicle collision

A Peterborough man is facing drug charges following a motor-vehicle collision investigation on Saturday.

Peterborough police around 9:30 p.m. responded to a two-vehicle collision at Hunter and Aylmer streets.

Police say that after an investigation, one of the drivers was found in possession of an amount of cocaine and a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

Ryan Richard Demorest, 33, of St. Lukes Avenue, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin, fentanyl and cocaine).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.

