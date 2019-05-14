Air New Zealand flight diverts to Winnipeg airport
An international flight touched down in Winnipeg overnight after a passenger needed medical attention.
The Winnipeg Airport Authority confirmed an Air New Zealand plane traveling from Los Angeles to London, UK was diverted to James A. Richardson International Airport just after midnight to care for a passenger.
The plane left just before 1 a.m.
