Air New Zealand flight diverts to Winnipeg airport

An international flight touched down in Winnipeg overnight after a passenger needed medical attention.

The Winnipeg Airport Authority confirmed an Air New Zealand plane traveling from Los Angeles to London, UK was diverted to James A. Richardson International Airport just after midnight to care for a passenger.

The plane left just before 1 a.m.

🔀 DIVERSION MEDICAL

Air New Zealand #NZ2

Los Angeles to London

Diverted to Winnipeg

Person in need of medical attention. Dumped fuel enroute to reduce landing weight. 339 people on board. https://t.co/RtDCVYldgF pic.twitter.com/ohkYa78080 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) May 14, 2019