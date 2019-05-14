Consumer
May 14, 2019 9:06 am

Air New Zealand flight diverts to Winnipeg airport

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

James A. Richardson International Airport.

Elisha Dacey/Global News
A A

An international flight touched down in Winnipeg overnight after a passenger needed medical attention.

The Winnipeg Airport Authority confirmed an Air New Zealand plane traveling from Los Angeles to London, UK was diverted to James A. Richardson International Airport just after midnight to care for a passenger.

The plane left just before 1 a.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air New Zealand
flight diverted
James A. Richardson International Airport
medical emergency
Winnipeg Airport

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.