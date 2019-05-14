Peterborough men charged with break-and-enter at George Street North store: police

Two Peterborough men face charges following a reported break-in at a George Street North store last week.

Peterborough police say between 6 p.m. on May 7 and 10:45 a.m. on May 8, a large quantity of clothing, watches and shoes were stolen from a shop following a break-and-enter.

On May 10, police executed a search warrant at a Hunter Street residence where they located a large amount of allegedly stolen property including items from the George Street North store.

READ MORE: Lindsay police seek suspects after taxi driver assaulted during robbery

Two men in the residence were arrested.

Trevor Roderick Kotzma, 23, of Brock Street, and Jacob Ralph Moore, 22, of Hunter St. E. were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order. Moore was also charged with breach of recognizance.

On Tuesday, police stated the men have been additionally charged with break-and-enter.

They were held in custody and the additional charges were read in court on Tuesday.