Tofino under ‘precautionary’ boil water advisory after chlorination system failure

The District of Tofino was placed under a “precautionary boil water advisory” on Monday.

In a statement posted to the district’s website, it said the advisory was put in place following a failure in its chlorination system on Sunday.

“Water is now being safely treated, however we require a minimum of 48 hours to confirm whether water is safe for consumption,” stated the district.

Residents are being told to boil water for domestic purposes, including drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

Water must be held at a roiling boil for a minimum of two minutes to be considered safe, the statement said.

The district said it was monitoring the situation with Island Health and would update the community as it evolved.

Residents can find information at the District of Tofino website or its Facebook page.