Boil water notice issued for Peachland

The District of Peachland has issued a boil water advisory, and it could be in place for a few days.

The district said the notice was issued because of turbidity and issues with the chlorination system at the Peachland Creek water intake.

The boil water notice will likely stay in place for a few days, the district added, until the issue with the chlorine system has been completely fixed.

Interior Health recommends that all customers in the area drink boiled water or safe alternatives until further notice.

All water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice, and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute, according to Interior Health.

