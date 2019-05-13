CentreVenture unveils plans for updated Chinatown

Change is coming to Winnipeg’s Chinatown.

The City is asking for requests for proposals to develop a parcel of land just north of the Exchange District.

The Paulin Biscuit Factory, as well as the neighbouring lot to the west between Ross Avenue and Pacific Avenue, are being offered up for sale, with the goal of putting a low-rise, mixed income residential development on the property.

CentreVenture Development Corporation said Monday the plans for the land were done in consultation with neighbouring groups, including the Chinatown Development Corporation, Siloam Mission and Red River College.

The development plans are part of CentreVenture’s ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

The Northwest Exchange District Chinatown neighbourhood is rich with history and opportunity. A new community plan provides a roadmap to reach its full potential https://t.co/ewLB0OKoVt pic.twitter.com/rCSSegpklp — CentreVenture (@centreventure) May 13, 2019

“There are tremendous assets and a great sense of identity already in these neighbourhoods,” said CentreVenture CEO Angela Mathieson.

“But there are opportunities to fill in some of the gaps and create an even stronger and safer neighbourhood. This strategy and the partnerships formed through its creation provide a solid foundation for working together and making great things happen.”

The developers released a detailed strategy for upgrading the area, including plans that will retain the unique cultural character of the Chinatown neighbourhood, as well as creating adaptable, multi-use spaces and drive economic development.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the revitalization of this part of downtown is part of the city’s ongoing growth.

“Winnipeg’s population is growing and we are on track to becoming a million people strong,” said Bowman.

“We need to be planning today for this level of future growth, and we need to be doing it in partnership with other levels of government and by actively engaging with community stakeholders.

“The strategy being released today reflects active and comprehensive community engagement as well as government partnership to develop an important area of our city and is a natural extension of the visionary work currently underway to redevelop the Public Safety Building and civic parkade lands.”

