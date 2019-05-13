New Brunswick RCMP investigating after shots fired towards home in Holmesville

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after shots were fired towards a home in Holmesville, N.B.
Police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for the incident, which occurred on Saturday.
The Mounties responded to a call of shots being fired on Doherty Road just before 8 p.m.
A woman who was inside the home was injured and was transported to hospital for treatment.
A blue sedan was reportedly observed leaving the area shortly before the incident.
RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 506-325-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
