May 13, 2019 4:29 pm

New Brunswick RCMP investigating after shots fired towards home in Holmesville

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Holmesville, N.B.

File / RCMP
Police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for the incident, which occurred on Saturday.

The Mounties responded to a call of shots being fired on Doherty Road just before 8 p.m.

A woman who was inside the home was injured and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A blue sedan was reportedly observed leaving the area shortly before the incident.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 506-325-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

