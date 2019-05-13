City of Guelph
Guelph city councillors to discuss changes to Clair-Maltby plan

Guelph city council are meeting on Monday night to discuss changes to the preferred community structure as part of the secondary plan for the future Clair-Maltby neighbourhood.

The city said the changes are based on community feedback and additional studies that have been completed on the land in Guelph’s south end.

“The updated work on the secondary plan continues to put the protection of the Paris Moraine and the city’s natural heritage and water resources first,” the city said in a post on their website.

Three changes will be presented to councillors, including the addition of what’s being called a moraine ribbon.

The city said the ribbon will be made up of a series of connected open spaces that weave through the area. It is expected to include a trail, rest areas and landscape views.

The location of a community park has changed as well with the city saying that is based on public feedback and storm water management

The amount of medium-density residential area has been lowered to allow more low-density residences.

The report going to councillors during Monday’s meeting at city hall can be read on the city’s website.

