May 13, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated: May 13, 2019 1:16 pm

Small plane crashes near Blumenort, Man.

An ultralight plane crashed into a tree near Blumenort, Man. Monday, May 13, 2019.

Manitoba Hydro/Twitter
An ultralight plane crashed near Blumenort in rural Manitoba Monday.

Steinbach Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene of the crash just east of the town at about 10:15 a.m. to help.

Manitoba Hydro said they were on scene.

“At around 10 this morning, an ultralight airplane crashed into trees and a power line 3km east of Blumenort. We had to deenergize the line as fire crews rescued the pilot,” they tweeted.

Blumenort is about 45 km southeast of Winnipeg.

