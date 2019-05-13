Small plane crashes near Blumenort, Man.

An ultralight plane crashed near Blumenort in rural Manitoba Monday.

Steinbach Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene of the crash just east of the town at about 10:15 a.m. to help.

1012hrs-SFD dispatched to a plane crash east of Blumenort. — Steinbach Fire Dept. (@SteinbachFire) May 13, 2019

Manitoba Hydro said they were on scene.

“At around 10 this morning, an ultralight airplane crashed into trees and a power line 3km east of Blumenort. We had to deenergize the line as fire crews rescued the pilot,” they tweeted.

Blumenort is about 45 km southeast of Winnipeg.

Reporter Joe Scarpelli is on his way to the scene.