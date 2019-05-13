Jonas Brothers extend ‘Happiness Begins’ tour

On top of their 44-date North American trek, the Jonas Brothers have added another 23 shows to their upcoming Happiness Begins tour, including two more in Canada.
The highly anticipated tour was set to conclude at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Oct. 21, however, will now run through until Dec. 14 at the Forum instead.
Three Mexican dates were added on Saturday morning — ahead of the brothers’ long-awaited Saturday Night Live appearance — along with the first Montreal gig and a third Toronto show overall.
This is the second time since unveiling the tour that the Jonas Brothers have extended the run. Tickets for the initial batch of shows went on sale to the public last Friday and already, a handful of them are sold out.
The Happiness Begins tour celebrates the long-awaited comeback of the Jonas Brothers and their upcoming fifth studio album of the same name.
This will be the first time Kevin, Nick, and Joe hit the road together in six years.
Happiness Begins — the first Jonas Brothers studio album in a decade — drops on June 7 and will be available worldwide. It is now available for pre-order.
A documentary which details the rekindling of the Jonas Brothers’ relationships and the subsequent making of Happiness Begins premieres on June 4 through Amazon Prime Video. It’s called Chasing Happiness.
Tickets for the newly announced Happiness Begins concerts go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 18.
Those interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale here.
Additional details and tour information can be found on the official Jonas Brothers website.
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Aug. 7 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Aug. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Aug. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 8 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Mont. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 17 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Sept. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Sept. 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Oct. 6 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 8 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 15 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena
Oct. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Citibanamex
Oct. 30 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
Nov. 2 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
Nov. 12 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 15 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Nov. 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Nov. 17 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 22 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Nov. 23 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 24 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Nov. 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Nov. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
Nov. 30 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Dec. 3 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Dec. 4 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Dec. 6 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
Dec. 7 — Austin, Tex. @ Frank Erwin Center
Dec. 10 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Dec. 12 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Dec. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
