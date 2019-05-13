Jonas Brothers extend ‘Happiness Begins’ tour

On top of their 44-date North American trek, the Jonas Brothers have added another 23 shows to their upcoming Happiness Begins tour, including two more in Canada.

The highly anticipated tour was set to conclude at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Oct. 21, however, will now run through until Dec. 14 at the Forum instead.

Three Mexican dates were added on Saturday morning — ahead of the brothers’ long-awaited Saturday Night Live appearance — along with the first Montreal gig and a third Toronto show overall.

Here’s the list of shows we’ve added to the #HappinessBeginsTour!! Tickets go on sale next week 🔥 Sign-up for the Verified Fan pre sale here: https://t.co/XPlFUR4039 pic.twitter.com/krssJu85Wo — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 11, 2019

This is the second time since unveiling the tour that the Jonas Brothers have extended the run. Tickets for the initial batch of shows went on sale to the public last Friday and already, a handful of them are sold out.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers documentary ‘Chasing Happiness’ to premiere in June

The Happiness Begins tour celebrates the long-awaited comeback of the Jonas Brothers and their upcoming fifth studio album of the same name.

This will be the first time Kevin, Nick, and Joe hit the road together in six years.

Happiness Begins — the first Jonas Brothers studio album in a decade — drops on June 7 and will be available worldwide. It is now available for pre-order.

A documentary which details the rekindling of the Jonas Brothers’ relationships and the subsequent making of Happiness Begins premieres on June 4 through Amazon Prime Video. It’s called Chasing Happiness.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers announce North American tour, including 3 Canadian dates

Tickets for the newly announced Happiness Begins concerts go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 18.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale here.

Additional details and tour information can be found on the official Jonas Brothers website.

Happiness Begins North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Aug. 7 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Aug. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 8 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Mont. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 17 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 6 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 8 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 15 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena

Oct. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Additional dates

Oct. 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Citibanamex

Oct. 30 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace

Nov. 2 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

Nov. 12 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 15 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Nov. 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Nov. 17 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 22 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Nov. 23 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 24 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Nov. 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Nov. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

Nov. 30 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Dec. 3 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Dec. 4 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Dec. 6 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Dec. 7 — Austin, Tex. @ Frank Erwin Center

Dec. 10 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Dec. 12 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Dec. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis