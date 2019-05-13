York Memorial C.I. students resume classes at nearby high school, 1 week after devastating fire

Students from York Memorial Collegiate Institute are returning to class Monday morning at a nearby high school after a fire ripped through the school twice last week.

Classes for the approximately 880 students are being held down the road at George Harvey C.I. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) tweeted a photo of a welcome sign for the York Memorial students.

The TDSB said on their website that they will host a meeting Tuesday evening for parents and students to review details of the plan for the final weeks of the school year.

The meeting is open only to families of current students of both York Memorial C.I. and George Harvey C.I., TDSB said.

Firefighters were first called to the Trethewey Drive and Eglinton Avenue West-area school on Monday at around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that erupted in the auditorium. This first fire is being investigated as suspicious, said Toronto police.

The fire department was called to York Memorial C.I. again just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday as another fire had broken out inside the school.

Fire officials said part of the ceiling and roof had collapsed, bricks had come loose and fallen. This six-alarm fire was mostly contained to the auditorium area of the high school.

Fire officials said the two blazes are “separate and distinct fires.”

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said “it is very rare” that two fires would break out so close together in the same building.

The exact causes of both fires are still under investigation by the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall, Toronto police and Toronto Fire Services.

Classes were cancelled for students last week.

We are ready to welcome our friends from York Memorial . See you all on Monday!!!@LC1_TDSB @Learningin04 pic.twitter.com/jVAS8lZxNb — George Harvey TDSB (@GHCI_TDSB) May 10, 2019