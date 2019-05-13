Sûreté du Québec investigating death of man in Terrebonne
Terrebonne police were called to a residence on Asselin Street in the Lachenaie part of Terrebonne on Sunday night.
Police found a 42-year-old man unconscious outside of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The SQ have set up a command post at the location since Sunday night.
Anyone with information is urged to call the SQ tip line at 1-800-596-4264.
