Sûreté du Québec investigating death of man in Terrebonne

Terrebonne police were called to a residence on Asselin Street in the Lachenaie part of Terrebonne on Sunday night.

Police found a 42-year-old man unconscious outside of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The SQ have set up a command post at the location since Sunday night.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SQ tip line at 1-800-596-4264.