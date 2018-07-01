Sûreté du Québec officers recover body of teen missing in the Rivière Rouge

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have recovered the body of a 17-year-old in the waters of the Rivière Rouge in Huberdeau, 100 kilometers north of Montreal in the Laurentians.

His body was found at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.

The teen, who was reported missing on Saturday at noon, is believed to have been attempting to swim across the river, but was swept away by the current.

Rescue teams in boats and on land scoured the river and shores on Saturday, but came up empty-handed.

The search for the teen resumed on Sunday morning, with the SQ sending divers and a helicopter to assist.