June 2, 2018 11:50 am

SQ divers search for missing swimmer in Pointe-des-Cascades

Emergency crews spent the overnight hours searching for a swimmer in Pointe-des-Cascades. Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers are in Pointes-des-Cascades Saturday, as the search for a missing 22-year-old swimmer continues.

SQ spokesperson Christine Couloumbe said, the young man failed to surface after jumping off the locks into the waters of the Soulanages Canal with a group of four other youth at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, conducted overnight searches, but were unable to locate the man.

While he has not been identified, police confirmed the 22-year-old is not a Canadian national.

The Soulanges Canal is an abandoned shipping lane on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, located between Pointe-des-Cascades and Coteaux Landing.

The area is known to be dangerous due to strong currents and swimming is prohibited.

There have been two drownings in the past two years.

Despite a coroner’s report recommending safety barriers be put up, the area remains accessible.

— With files from The Canadian Press

