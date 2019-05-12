Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the city’s downtown core overnight.

Police said they were called to an address on Yonge Street between College and Gerrard streets around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been stabbed. He was conscious and breathing and brought to a trauma centre, where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Suspects sought after man seriously injured in Danforth-area shooting

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, but police said three suspects were seen running towards Yonge-Dundas Square.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a black sweater with white sleeves and black shoes, while a second suspect was wearing black pants with yellow stripes and black shoes.

Police did not have a description of the third suspect.

READ MORE: Teen fatally stabbed near east-end Toronto high school, 2 people arrested

Investigators said it doesn’t appear that the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.