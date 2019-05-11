‘Saturday Night Live’ shows Republicans’ undying support of Trump in cold open

Saturday Night Live returned this week with a cold open that featured a parody of the show Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ has Loughlin, Avenatti, Assange parodies debate who is craziest

The show had on as guests parodies of Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell.

In the show, a Chuck Todd parody questions the unquestioned loyalty the senators have shown to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Todd mentions that new tariffs to China introduced by Trump will end up costing the U.S. over $1 billion.

Graham points out that when you have a president that is a “financial genius” and a “business Jesus,” “you have to listen to him.”

WATCH: ‘I was fired’ – Adam Sandler laments on why he left ‘SNL’

Todd asks whether there is anything Trump can do that would make them not support him, and goes through a range of scenarios, each more outrageous than the last, with the senators ultimately still supporting the president.

Collins tries to protest that she’s not a pushover, but mumbles the rest of the sentence with her head down.

In the end, even if Trump married Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and supported the Green New Deal, even McConnell would still support him.

Even if Trump gave out a senator’s email which resulted in death threats – oh wait, Graham points out he already did that to him.