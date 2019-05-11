Global News wins 12 RTDNA awards

Canada’s Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized Global News with a dozen awards for journalistic excellence.

The honours spanned across Global News’ platforms — radio, digital and television — and throughout the country.

In total, Global News received 45 RTDNA Canada nominations for 2018 coverage in the national and network categories.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Toronto on Saturday.

Global Calgary received the Dave Rogers Short TV Feature Award (large market) for “Breast Cancer Show and Tell,” a story from Jill Croteau about breast cancer survivors showing their post-surgery bodies to those newly diagnosed.

The large market radio short feature award went to Morgan Black of Global News Radio 880 Edmonton for “A Love Story Worth Listening to” — a couple’s story about hearing loss and receiving a cochlear implant.

In the breaking news television category (Charlie Edwards award), Global BC won for its coverage of the fierce windstorm that wrought havoc on the Lower Mainland in December.

Global journalists were also recognized for their coverage of elections in 2018.

In the national television category, Global Toronto won the Live Special Events Award for its Decision Ontario election night special.

Toronto anchor Alan Carter also received the Sam Ross Opinion and Commentary Award for a segment called “Election Breakdown: Ghosts” which aired ahead of the provincial election.

Civic election day coverage on Global News Radio 980 CKNW received the Byron MacGregor Radio Newscast Award (large market).

LISTEN: CKNW’s coverage of the civic election

Global Regina’s Focus Saskatchewan program received the Trina McQueen TV News Information Program Award for coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed 16 lives last April.

The Dave Rogers Award for Best Short TV feature went to Global National’s “Fentanyl Moms” story. Chief Investigative Correspondent Carolyn Jarvis sat down with six mothers who lost their children to the opioid crisis as part of the Fentanyl: Making A Killing series.

WATCH: Mothers of fentanyl overdose victims share their grief

On the online news side, a series called “Gen Z: Canada’s Untapped Generation” won the Adrienne Clarkson Diversity Award (digital). The eight-part series provided insight into the outlook of the generation after millennials.

Global News received the Charlie Edwards Breaking News Award (digital) for its online coverage of the Toronto van attack in April 2018, in which 10 people were killed. Global’s online coverage of the Humboldt tragedy was the other nominee in the category.

Online video coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day landed Globalnews.ca the award for Live Special Events (digital).

OH WOW! And the #FirstTimeIWasCalled project takes the #RTDNA2019 Social Media Award!

(Part of a very large team pictured here) pic.twitter.com/Ho4Y3ImQBL — shauna rempel (@ShaunaRempel) May 12, 2019

The Excellence in Social Media (digital) award went to “First Time I Was Called“, a series promoted by the Global News social media team and spearheaded by Global News Toronto anchor Farah Nasser and reporter Erica Vella.

The project saw prominent Canadians open up about their early memories of discrimination and harassment, and others share their own experiences using the hashtag #firstimeiwascalled.

⚡️The #FirstTimeIWasCalled series has sparked a national conversation, spurring Canadians to come forward and share personal experiences with discrimination. Here are just some: https://t.co/RdTv912fmP — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 5, 2018

Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, several Global News leaders were honoured for their longstanding contributions to Canadian journalism.

This year’s RTDNA President’s Award went to the association’s regional chairs, which include Rhonda Brown, the news director/station manager for Global Halifax/N.B; Ron Kronstein, manager of news and TV operations for Global Peterborough; Liam Nixon, anchor/newsroom manager for Global Lethbridge; and Kathryn Stewart, executive producer of radio network programming.

The award recognizes contributions the field of digital journalism.

Gerry Belec, director of news technology and operations, received the 2019 RTDNA Bill Hutton Award of Excellence. The award honours “true commitment to RTDNA and the betterment of journalism in Canada.”

George Browne, director of news content for Globalnews.ca and Corus Radio, received the RTDNA Distinguished Service Award. The award is for a member who has played “a major role” in the success of the organization. Browne has been on the RTDNA board for more than four years and was co-chair of this year’s conference.

Troy Reeb, executive vice-president, broadcast networks at Corus Entertainment, received the RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award, the organization’s highest honour.

A full list of the 2018 RTDNA award winners can be found here.