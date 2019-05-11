Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Prince George: RCMP

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after they fatally hit a man in a wheelchair and sent a cyclist to hospital in Prince George overnight Saturday.

RCMP say an officer was patrolling the area of Victoria Street between 15 Avenue and 17 Avenue just after midnight when he came across the scene of the apparent collision.

Two adult males were found on the street suffering from serious injuries, along with a “severely damaged” electric wheelchair and bicycle, police said in a statement.

Both men were taken to hospital, but the 48-year-old owner of the wheelchair died from his injuries.

The cyclist, a 56-year-old man, “is recovering from injuries and expected to survive,” police said.

Police believe the pair were struck by a northbound vehicle that quickly fled the scene.

Investigators are now searching for a dark-coloured 2012 or 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which would likely have extensive damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle’s owner or locates the vehicle is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“Investigators are urging the driver to do the right thing and turn himself [or] herself in to police,” Prince George RCMP said.