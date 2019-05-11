Wildlife officials capture bear in St. Albert neighbourhood Saturday morning

Residents in St. Albert’s Erin Ridge neighbourhood had an unexpected visitor Saturday morning.

A black bear was spotted ducking in and out of yards along Everwood Road around 9 a.m.

RCMP, peace officers along with Fish and Wildlife officials spent much of the morning tracking the animal.

Residents tell Global News officials managed to tranquillize the bear before noon.

Global News has reached out to Fish and Wildlife to find out what will happen to the animal next.

More to come…