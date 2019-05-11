Recipe: Strawberry cream cheese-stuffed French toast

Ingredients

– 2 eggs

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1/2 tsp sugar

– 4 oz cream cheese

– 1/2 to 1 cup sliced strawberries

– 6 slices thick white bread

Method

1. Whisk eggs, milk and sugar together. Set aside.

2. On each slice of bread spread cream cheese.

3. Divide strawberries between half of the bread slices. Close and you’ll have 3 sandwiches.

4. Heat up griddle or skillet on medium-low heat.





Strawberry Sauce

5. Dip the sandwiches in egg mixture for 5-10 seconds per side. Set on plate.6. Melt butter, then place sandwiches in pan. Cook for 2-4 minutes per side or until nice and golden brown.7. Plate and add strawberry syrup, maple syrup, icing sugar and/or whipping cream.

Ingredients

– 1/2 cup sliced strawberries

– 1/2 cup sugar

– 1/2 lemon zest and juice

Method

1. Add all ingredients to a sauce pan and bring to a boil, then simmer for 15-18 minutes until sauce thickens.

2. Allow to cool so it can continue to thicken.

Sauce can be made the night before and used for topping.

