City of Kingston taking a proactive approach to possible flooding: officials

In the Kingston area, a flood warning continues for people with properties on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, with rainfall and the ground’s limited capacity to absorb more water having caused localized flooding.

The city, meanwhile, is doing what is can to combat the rising water.

WATCH: Residents and cottagers on Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence river brace for flooding

Public works crews were on St. Lawrence Avenue which connects to Treasure Island, prepping the road with sandbags. “We’re just trying to be proactive and trying to prevent a road closure in this case,” said Bill Linnen, Public Works Director.

“In some cases the best thing to do is close the road in the interest of public safety and to protect the infrastructure.”

READ MORE: Residents along Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River prepare for flooding

Brandi Timpson, Kingston’s community emergency management coordinator, says the city isn’t expecting any widespread flooding, it’s more in the low-lying areas. Still, the municipality is helping by providing sand and sandbags, she said, and those in need can get them at the public works facility at 875 Innovation Drive.

“They need to bring their own manpower to those bags,” Timpson said. “The city doesn’t have the resources to be able to do that for them. But just having this available is a nice piece of mind for residents should they be dealing with flooding.”

There’s no cost for the sandbags — which may be good news, with more rain in the forecast.