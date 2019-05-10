Condo management sends letter evicting sick dog in Pickering due to weight

A Pickering woman says she has received a notice from management personnel at her condo building stating that she needs to get rid of her sick dog — not because of the animal’s behaviour but, rather, due to a technicality.

Rocky is 10 years old. He has a cancerous tumour underneath his belly that’s left him with mobility issues.

“The tumour’s growing, and it’s fairly big now, where people think he’s pregnant all the time. We’re trying to accommodate the best way possible because his legs are shaking, and he’s falling down the stairs at our family house,” said Laurie Nazaretian, Rocky’s owner.

Nazaretian brought Rocky to her southwest Pickering condo a few weeks ago.

“I work from home so it’s convenient because I’m home all the time with him,” said Nazaretian.

When she moved in last June, Nazaretian wasn’t planning on having Rocky move with her so she didn’t register him at the condo.

But circumstances have changed — and so, too, have the condo rules for pets, which can’t exceed 35 pounds.

“I did know that there was a limit to the weight but I figured I could appeal to them and get an exception because of the circumstances,” said Nazaretian.

Instead, she says she received a letter this week from Times Property Management, which manages the building, saying Rocky had to go.

Nazaretian has until Monday, May 13 to remove Rocky from her condo, according to the letter.

“And if I don’t then they’re going to send me a lawyer’s letter and charge me for the letter, which is $650, and then they would take further action from there,” she said.

Since receiving the letter, Nazaretian says she has been going around petitioning in the building.

On Thursday, pet rule reminders popped up in the elevators and around the premises.

The condo board and a property manager with Times Property Management declined to go on camera and did not provide a statement when Global News reached out for comment.

Meanwhile, Nazaretian doesn’t know how much time she has left with Rocky. The veterinarian has told her it could be months.

“He’s so old and slow all he really does is sleep all day so he’s not damaging the property here, he’s not soiling the common areas. It’s just sad that they’re not willing to make an exception for such a good dog,” said Nazaretian.

Despite having to take Rocky back to her parents’ by Monday, Nazaretian isn’t going to stop her fight. She plans on petitioning for an owners’ meeting to sit down with the condo board.