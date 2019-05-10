Crime
May 10, 2019 3:08 pm
Updated: May 10, 2019 3:28 pm

1 charged in discovery of human remains near Port Burwell: OPP

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Elgin County OPP have laid a charge in connection to the discovery of human remains east of Port Burwell, Ont. earlier this week.

Police say the accused, identified as Samuel Waters, 22, of Norfolk County faces a charge of indignity to human remains.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and is set to appear in court Wednesday in St. Thomas, Ont.

Few other details have been made public about the discovery Monday along Lakeshore Line near Stafford Road.

The investigation is ongoing and police have said it could take weeks or months. There are no public safety concerns, police say.

Police haven’t released any information about the remains.

“Further information will be made available as it becomes available,” police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

