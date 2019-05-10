Saskatchewan weather outlook: 20 degree heat for Mother’s Day

20 degree heat is on the way for Mother’s Day!

Weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures slid back to 5 C in Saskatoon Friday morning, but -6 is what it felt like with wind chill in Regina as temperatures fell to -1 to start the day.

After a few light showers in Saskatoon, clouds started to clear later in the morning as they rolled into Regina with both cities reaching the mid-teens before noon.

Rain associated with a system continues to slide through both cities with a risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-teens for an afternoon high with 50 to 60 km/h wind gusts.

Friday night

Winds remain gusty through the evening before easing overnight as showers taper off and temperatures drop toward the freezing mark.

Saturday

Temperatures should stay a degree or so above freezing Saturday morning as a building upper ridge begins to clear out the clouds during the day.

Afternoon sunshine is expected to roll in across the province the region warms into the mid-to-upper teens for a daytime high.

Mother’s Day Sunday

20 degree temperatures return to southern and central Saskatchewan for Mother’s Day on Sunday with an afternoon high around 21 C.

It’ll be a fabulous day to spend outside with Mom under a mix of sun and cloud with only a slight chance of showers late in the day in Saskatoon as clouds roll back in.

Work week outlook

Slightly cooler air rolls in for the work week ahead with daytime highs dipping back into the upper teens or low 20s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers to end the week.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for May 10 was taken by Jody Robson in Regina:

