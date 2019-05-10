Frost warning issued for Barrie and nearby communities

A frost warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Barrie and nearby communities.
According to Environment Canada, frost is likely overnight Friday and Saturday morning, especially in areas of high terrain, in Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
The frost may damage crops in frost-prone areas, the alert says, and residents should cover up their plants.
