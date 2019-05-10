Manitoba government employee survey shows fewer people satisfied with work

A new survey says less than 40 per cent of Manitoba civil servants feel as though they are valued employees.

The 2018 employment engagement survey shows a significant decline in the number of people feeling satisfied with their departments and their work since the last survey in 2015.

Many employees in the survey say government changes and job insecurity have taken a toll on office morale.

But some employees did say they were treated respectfully and were clear about ethics at work.

Premier Brian Pallister says it’s important to listen to employees.

He says the survey shows more work needs to be done.