Surrey fire
May 9, 2019 7:55 pm
Updated: May 9, 2019 8:47 pm

Two-alarm fire at Surrey industrial site destroys 5 vehicles

By Online News Producer  Global News

Fire crews are on the scene of major fire at an industrial site in the Bridgeview area of Surrey.

Fire crews responded to a major fire at an industrial site in the Bridgeview area of Surrey Thursday afternoon.

The fire, burning at the 10600-block of Scott Road, produced large plumes of smoke that could be seen across the region.

Four semi tractors were destroyed in the two-alarm fire, according to the Surrey Fire Service. There are no reports of injuries.

“We ended up having four tractor units involved, one trailer that had pallets and tire rims, and we also had one car also destroyed,” Acting Battalion Chief Wes Eaton said.

The fire has led to traffic delays on Scott Road.

