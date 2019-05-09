Flooding, safety concerns, force closure of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail
The City of Hamilton has closed a section of the Waterfront Trail until further notice.
It’s because of flooding on the trail that has created unsafe conditions.
The trail is closed from the Desjardins Canal floating bridge to Princess Point and will remain closed until further notice.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Workers had placed gravel and sandbags on the Cootes Paradise side of the trail to hold off rising water levels.
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority recently said static water levels, which don’t account for storm surges and wind-driven waves, are currently 47 cm — or more than 1.5 feet — above average for this time of year.
