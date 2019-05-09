Temiskaming Shores, Ont., declares state of emergency due to flooding

The City of Temiskaming Shores declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to flooding.

Water levels on Lake Timiskaming have gone up and are expected to continue to rise, while high water levels and winds have caused ice to shift along the shoreline.

The city is encouraging businesses and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, to monitor conditions and prepare accordingly.

#Temiskaming has declared a State of Emergency due to flooding. Ice build up on shore and rising water levels causing hazard #TemiskamingOPP is warning the public to stay away from waterways and any closed areas. Persons are taking photos of the water and ice buildup. ^sc pic.twitter.com/lS5L9pJHGc — OPP North East (@OPP_NER) May 9, 2019

All municipal marinas, the South Temiskaming Active Travel Organization (STATO) trail, boardwalk and Fleming Drive are closed until further notice.

Since water levels are expected to rise, further closures of public facilities and roads may be required.

Temiskaming Shores’ emergency control group is monitoring the situation.

