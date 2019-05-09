Olympian Max Parrot battles cancer, joins fight to find a cure

After being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018, Olympic silver medallist Max Parrot says he is on the mend.

The professional snowboarder gave a positive update on his health at the Light the Night Walk announcement.

Parrot will be participating in the 15th annual event, which is put on by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

“My partnership is obviously deeply personal,” said Parrot, who has undergone nine of 12 chemotherapy sessions.

The 24-year-old athlete says the experience was “the biggest challenge” he has ever faced.

Parrot says he’s normally pretty strong mentally and can handle most situations.

“But right now, I feel the illness has control on me,” he said.

Parrot hopes to raise as much money and awareness as possible for blood cancer research and programs that assist patients and their families.

“My goal is to inspire Canadians to support this cause until we find a cure,” Parrot said.

It’s a huge reassurance for the big-air Olympian to hear that his health is improving.

“Sometimes, you feel like having this cancer mass is disgusting. That’s what going through my mind,” Parrot said.

“Knowing that it’s almost not there and the treatments are working is definitely a big relief for me.”

Parrot, who is from Bromont, Que., has been training throughout his cancer treatments, hitting the slopes in Whistler, B.C.

He hopes to complete all his treatments by the end of June as he’s already eyeing his return to competition. Parrot’s aiming to be ready for the X Games in Norway in August.

“I can’t wait for all this to be over,” he said.

An estimated 35,000 Canadians participate in Light the Night Walk events across the country.

Last year, the annual event raised $6.5 million, which goes toward cancer research grants.