Kim Kardashian’s criminal justice reform work being turned into documentary

Oxygen Media has green-lighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian’s efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused.

It’s a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.

The project has the working title Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project. It comes after her disclosure that she’s studying to be a lawyer.

“Oxygen is tremendously excited to work with some of the biggest names in the industry on such important projects,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice-president of original programming and development for Oxygen. “This year, we’ve increased our original hours by more than 30 per cent and we’ll keep ramping up our programming efforts as more fans flock to the network to experience best-in-class content.”

The documentary will be executive produced by Kim Kardashian and Bunim Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Farnaz Farjam.

The official description for the documentary reads:

“In June 2018, Kim Kardashian used her global fame to publicly campaign for criminal justice reform by convincing the White House to grant Alice Marie Johnson clemency. Inspired by her work with Johnson, Kardashian has made it her personal mission to lobby for systematic change and advocate for the men and women who she and her legal experts believe have been unfairly sentenced. Now, as she pursues her own career in law, Kardashian is dedicating both personal resources and her public platform to the cause. In this compelling two-hour documentary, Oxygen will capture Kardashian’s efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system. Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project is an exclusive, never-before-seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects.”

Last year, Kardashian lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offences.

U.S. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

Oxygen said in a statement that Kardashian has dedicated “personal resources” to the cause of reform.

—With files from the Associated Press