78-year-old man dead after a two-vehicle crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

A 78-year-old man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on two-vehicle crash that occurred last month.

The man, from Smith’s Corner, N.B., died on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 94-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

Police say that on April 18, just before 5 p.m., the collision took place on Route 126 in Hébert, N.B.

The 78-year-old man was driving a northbound pickup truck that collided with a southbound car.

A 77-year-old female passenger in the truck was taken to hospital and later released.

The driver, and lone occupant of the car, a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation, died at the scene.

WATCH: Miramichi, N.B. community in mourning after death of four teens in crash

The crash is believed to have occurred when the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the car.

The investigation is still ongoing.