Addiction Court Support Program returns to Guelph

The Addiction Court Support Program is returning to Guelph beginning this week.

Stonehenge Therapeutic Community, which supports those with drug and alcohol addictions, said this program connects residents whose substance abuse has resulted in criminal charges to an addiction counsellor in bail court.

It was originally piloted in Guelph from the fall of 2015 to March 2017.

“The opportunity to capitalize on key moments of motivation to support behaviour change was crucial to the program’s success,” Stonehenge said in a statement.

They said there were several benefits for those in the program, including a decrease in police interactions and an increase in the ability for them to meet bail conditions.

It also allowed participants to make healthier and safer decisions regarding substance use and gave them access to a wide variety of addiction services.

Referrals to the program can be made by defence lawyers, Crown attorneys, judges, Justices of the Peace, probation and parole officers, police or the John Howard Society.

The program was brought back and funded for at least one year by Mayor Cam Guthrie’s task force on homelessness and community safety.

Stonehenge said the City of Guelph provided $61,000 to the program, while the County of Wellington chipped in $38,800.